McCarthy Defends Trump but Urges Supporters Not To Protest

On March 19, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy urged Americans not to protest in the event of former President Donald Trump's arrest this week.

NBC reports that McCarthy contradicted Trump's call for his supporters to take to the streets and protest his indictment and arrest on Truth Social one day earlier.

While speaking at a Republican retreat in Orlando, McCarthy commented on the former president's call for protest.

I don’t think people should protest this, no.

And I think President Trump, if you talk to him, he doesn’t believe that, either, Kevin McCarthy, Republican House Speaker, via NBC.

NBC reports that while speaking at the same news conference, McCarthy defended Trump, dismissing the investigation as politically motivated.

The last thing we want … is somebody putting their thumb on the scale [of justice] simply because they don’t agree with somebody else’s political view, Kevin McCarthy, Republican House Speaker, via NBC.

That is what’s wrong, and that’s what infuriates people.

And this will not hold up in court if this is what he wants to do, Kevin McCarthy, Republican House Speaker, via NBC.

On March 18, Trump posted to Truth Social that "illegal leaks" suggest that the former president will be arrested on March 21.

New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been investigating alleged hush-money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels amid his 2016 campaign.

NBC reports that multiple sources have claimed that law enforcement in New York were poised to act on a potential indictment of Trump later this week