The 10 Most Expensive US States to Retire In

The 10 Most Expensive , US States to Retire In .

CNBC reports that WalletHub compared the affordability, quality of life and health care of all 50 states.

It found that these 10 states are the most expensive to currently retire in.

10.

, Oregon.

9.

, Illinois.

8.

, Maine.

7.

, Connecticut.

6.

, Washington.

5.

, Maryland.

4.

, Massachusetts.

3.

, Vermont.

2.

, New Jersey.

1.

, New York.

According to Alan Castel, author of 'Better with Age: The Psychology of Successful Aging,' if you expect to have a fixed income in retirement, there are a few things you should consider.

Sometimes our spending habits need to be re-evaluated, and many senior discounts can be utilized to lower bills.

It may also be useful to consider downsizing or minimizing certain costs that are no longer needed, According to Alan Castel, author of 'Better with Age: The Psychology of Successful Aging,' via CNBC