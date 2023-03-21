IMF approves a €3 billion bailout plan for bankrupt Sri Lanka

The International Monetary Fund said Tuesday it is assessing Sri Lanka’s governance in the first case of an Asian country facing scrutiny for corruption as part of a bailout program.
The International Monetary Fund said Tuesday it is assessing Sri Lanka’s governance in the first case of an Asian country facing scrutiny for corruption as part of a bailout program.
The International Monetary Fund says it is assessing Sri Lanka's governance in the first case of an Asian country facing scrutiny..
The International Monetary Fund says its executive board has approved a nearly $3 billion bailout program for Sri Lanka over four..
COLOMBO -- Sri Lanka is counting the minutes to Monday, when the International Monetary Fund's executive board is expected to..