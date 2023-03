Russian army shows bombers allegedly patrolling above Sea of Japan

Images published by Russia's Defence Ministry purport to show two Tu-95 strategic bomber aircraft performing "scheduled flights in the airspace over neutral waters in the Sea of Japan," according to a post on the ministry's social media.

The mission, which the ministry adds are "carried out in strict accordance with international rules for the use of airspace," comes as Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida visits Kyiv to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.