Birmingham attack is similar to Met incident says police

Chief Superintendent Richard North of West Midlands Police says "it is very much part of the inquiry" to see if an incident where a man was set on fire in Birmingham is related to one similar in the Metropolitan area.

He says his force are working closely with the Metropolitan Police "to establish to what extent those two incidents are linked".

Report by Rowlandi.

