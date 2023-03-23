Albanian PM tells Sunak his people must feel safe in UK

All Albanians living in the UK should feel "safe" and "honoured", the country’s prime minister has said, having previously criticised the Home Secretary’s rhetoric about Albanian migrants.

Speaking alongside Rishi Sunak at Downing Street, Edi Rama said: "It’s an opportunity to underline that just as all Britons are not James Bond or Mr Bean, not all Albanians are some characters out of Taken Report by Buseld.

