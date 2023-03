Three teenage males shot in West Philadelphia after over 60 shots fired.”

The Philadelphia Police Department and the Shooting Investigation Group is asking for the public’s assistance for information in reference to a shooting that occurred at 1558 N.

Frazier St.

On March 20, 2023, at approximately 4:00 pm.

Three teenage males were shot while standing on the 150 block of N Frazier St.

Two of the three victims are listed in critical condition in local hospitals.

The police department has released a video asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects