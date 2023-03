Macron's actions are 'awful' & 'undemocratic' say protesters

One person in France says "what he does to us is absolutely awful" and another says what the president did was "totally undemocratic" when speaking about controversial changes to the national pension age.

But, Charles Rodwell from the Renaissance Party says the changes are "for future generations".

Report by Rowlandi.

