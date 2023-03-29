Experts Call for Pause in Development of Advanced AI Systems

The experts, which include Elon Musk, think the halt should last for at least six months so that the dangers of systems like GPT-4 can be studied and mitigated.

Musk co-founded OpenAI, the research lab responsible for the creation of ChatGPT and its latest iteration, GPT-4.

Other AI experts to sign the demand include Emad Mostaque, who founded London-based Stability AI, and Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple.

Signatories also include engineers working at DeepMind, Microsoft, Meta, Google and Amazon.

The letter was coordinated by thinktank Future of Life Institute.

Recent months have seen AI labs locked in an out-of-control race to develop and deploy ever more powerful digital minds that no one – not even their creators – can understand, predict, or reliably control.

, Future of Life Institute letter, via 'The Guardian'.

Powerful AI systems should be developed only once we are confident that their effects will be positive and their risks will be manageable, Future of Life Institute letter, via 'The Guardian'.

The authors cite OpenAI's co-founder, , Sam Altman, who wrote in February, .

“At some point, it may be important to get independent review before starting to train future systems, and for the most advanced efforts to agree to limit the rate of growth of compute used for creating new models.”.

The authors of the Future of Life Institute letter wrote in response to Altman, , “We agree.

That point is now.”