Donald Trump becomes the first ex-US President to be indicted by a grand jury | Explainer | Oneindia

Donald Trump has become the first former president who will soon be indicted in a criminal case .

This has happened after a grand jury decided to go forward into investigation of hush money payments made on his behalf during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Unlike juries that hear trials, grand juries don’t decide whether someone is guilty or innocent.

They only decide whether there is sufficient evidence for someone to be charged.

The unprecedented indictment comes as Trump faces other legal investigations and has launched a bid to return to the White House in 2024.

While the precise charges are secret for now, prosecutors have concluded they can prove a criminal case against Trump.

In this video, we explain to you all about this case, how this could affect him…and what this could foretell for Trump’s future.

