Priyanka Chopra beats Kylie Jenner; her ‘Anomaly’ is 2nd wealthiest celebrity brand | Oneindia News

Priyanka Chopra recently visited India to celebrate the debut of her hair care line, which she had previously introduced in the USA.

According to a report that evaluates the effectiveness of celebrity brands, Priyanka Chopra has now surpassed Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez to claim the number two position on this list.

Her name has risen to the position of second-richest brand in 2023.

