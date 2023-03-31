Dangerous Storms and Tornadoes Forecast for Millions in US Midwest and South

CNN reports that severe storms are forecast for close to 90 million people beginning on March 31 in the afternoon.

21 states throughout the South and Midwest are under advisory and can expect large hail and damaging winds.

A moderate severe storm risk, which is expected to produce tornadoes, stretches from Mississippi to Iowa, which encompasses about 10 million people.

At least a few long-track, strong to potentially violent tornadoes are probable, particularly over portions of the Mid-Mississippi Valley to the Mid-South.

Swaths of intense damaging wind gusts along with very large hail are expected as well, Storm Prediction Center, via statement.

Those tornadoes may be EF-3 or higher with minimum wind speeds of 136 mph.

Residents are advised to remain weather-aware and have multiple ways to receive weather alerts.

, Storm Prediction Center, via statement.

Along with the severe weather threat, storms may also contain intense rainfall rates that could last long enough to produce isolated-to-scattered areas of flash flooding, Storm Prediction Center, via statement.

Areas with a slightly weaker risk of severe activity include Chicago, Indianapolis, Nashville, Cincinnati, Louisville.

Columbus, Kansas City and Milwaukee.

A marginal risk of severe storms is present in northeastern Texas, southern Minnesota, Michigan and West Virginia.

We’ve just been trying to encourage people to, if you don’t, have a severe weather plan.

If you’ve never thought you needed one, we’re in an active situation that’s going to continue to be active next week, now’s the time, Bill Bunting, chief of forecast operations at the Storm Prediction Center, via CNN