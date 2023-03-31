Pope Francis set to return home after three days in hospital

In the first images of the Pope since his admission to hospital on Wednesday, Francis is seen baptising a newborn baby at Rome's Gemelli hospital, where he was being treated for bronchitis.
In the first images of the Pope since his admission to hospital on Wednesday, Francis is seen baptising a newborn baby at Rome's Gemelli hospital, where he was being treated for bronchitis.
ViewHuge crowds gathered to watch Pope Francis preside over Palm Sunday services in St. Peter's Square at the..
Pope Francis leaves Gemelli hospital in Rome following a three-night stay for bronchitis, greeting and blessing well-wishers..