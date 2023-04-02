Varun Dhawan’s reply to troll who slammed his performance with model Gigi Hadid |Oneindia News

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) Gala was a star-studded event, with Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities showcasing their fashion on the pink carpet and delivering electrifying performances inside.

Amid the glitz and glamour, one performance stood out for the wrong reasons.

Varun Dhawan’s dance number caused controversy as he lifted American supermodel Gigi Hadid during his performance, sparking concerns among fans about consent.

Many internet users said that the model looked visibly uncomfortable and slammed the artist for his behavior.

Owing to the same, the actor has now issued a clarification and said that it was ‘planned’.

