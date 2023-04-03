Nine-year-old Olivia’s murderer Cashman given life sentence

Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s killer Thomas Cashman has been sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 42 years.

The 34-year-old was found guilty of the nine-year-old’s murder at Manchester Crown Court on Thursday.

The schoolgirl was fatally shot at her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, on August 22nd last year when Cashman was shooting at his intended target, 36-year-old convicted drug dealer Joseph Nee.

Cashman refused to appear in the dock at Manchester Crown Court as he was sentenced for the murder of Olivia, the attempted murder of Nee, the wounding with intent of Olivia’s mother, Cheryl Korbel, and two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

Paul Russell, 41, who admitted assisting Cashman by driving him away and passing his clothes to another person will be sentenced at a later date.

Report by Jonesia.

