Blue Beetle Movie

Plot synopsis: From Warner Bros.

Pictures comes the feature film BLUE BEETLE, marking the DC Super Hero's first time on the big screen.

The film, directed by Angel Manuel Soto, stars Xolo Mariduena in the title role as well as his alter ego, Jaime Reyes.

Recent college grad Jaime Reyes returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to find that home is not quite as he left it.

As he searches to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab.

When the Scarab suddenly chooses Jaime to be its symbiotic host, he is bestowed with an incredible suit of armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny as he becomes the Super Hero BLUE BEETLE.

Directed by Angel Manuel Soto starring Xolo Mariduena, George Lopez, Bruna Marquezine, Adriana Barraza, Susan Sarandon, Elpidia Carrillo, Damian Alcazar, Raoul Trujillo, Belissa Escobedo, Harvey Guillen release date August 18, 2023 (in theaters)