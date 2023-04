Secret Invasion

Secret Invasion New Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Nick Fury (Samuel L.

Jackson) and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) try to stop the Skrulls, a faction of shapeshifting aliens, who have infiltrated the highest spheres of the Marvel Universe.

Directed by Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim (various episodes) starring Samuel L.

Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Olivia Colman, Cobie Smulders, Emilia Clarke, Martin Freeman, Don Cheadle, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Dermot Mulroney, Carmen Ejogo release date June 21, 2023 (on Disney Plus)