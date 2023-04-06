Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Is Running for President

Politico reports that the nephew of President John F.

Kennedy filed a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission on April 5.

He is the second Democrat to enter the 2024 presidential race and challenge Joe Biden.

Author Marianne Williamson is the other Democrat in the race.

She announced her bid for the White House in March.

Kennedy is a former environmental lawyer.

He's also an anti-vaccine activist.

The 69-year-old is the chair of an anti-vaccine nonprofit organization called Children's Health Defense.

Amid the pandemic, he accused Anthony Fauci of orchestrating "fascism" with his COVID restrictions and mandates.

He likened the protocols to "Hitler's Germany" and referenced Anne Frank, which he later apologized for.

Politico reports that Kennedy and Williamson are both viewed as "long-shots" in the Democratic primary.

