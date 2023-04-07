Israel strikes Lebanon and Gaza after rocket attacks on its territory

Israel launched airstrikes on southern Lebanon and the Gaza Strip on Friday, claiming to be targeting Hamas positions in response to dozens of rockets fired at its territory.
Israel STRIKES BACK Against Hamas in Lebanon & Gaza After MASSIVE Rocket Barrage | Watchman Newscast
