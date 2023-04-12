EPA Proposes Ambitious Plan for EVs to Account for Two-Thirds of New Cars by 2032

On April 12, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) proposed new car pollution rules that may become the Biden administration's most aggressive climate change policies.

The ambitious plan calls for electric vehicles to make up two-thirds of all new cars sold in the U.S. by 2032.

According to the EPA, transportation accounts for almost 30% of all greenhouse emissions in the U.S. The new tailpipe standards would cut the estimated pollution produced by cars in half.

Michael Regan, the EPA's administrator, called the new regulations "the strongest-ever federal pollution standards for cars and trucks."

Together, these actions will accelerate the ongoing transition to a clean vehicles future, tackle the climate crisis and improve our air quality for communities across the country, Michael Regan, EPA administrator, via CNN.

CNN reports that the news comes as the EPA is considering several emissions proposals aimed at having electric cars represent 64% to 69% of the market.

The EPA also suggests that EVs could make up almost half of all new medium-duty vehicles by 2032.

Thomas Boylan, the regulatory director for EV trade group Zero Emission Transportation Association, called the proposal a pivotal decision for the auto industry.

This is really going to set the tone for the rest of the decade and into the 2030s in terms of what this administration is looking for the auto industry to do when it comes to decarbonizing and ultimately electrifying, Thomas Boylan, regulatory director for EV trade group Zero Emission Transportation Association, via CNN.

