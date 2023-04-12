UN Calls for Review After Taliban Bans Women Workers

Last week, the Taliban imposed new restrictive measures, declaring that women employed by the U.N.

Could no longer report for work.

According to the United Nations, the decision is unacceptable.

On April 11, the U.N.

Said it was reviewing the Taliban's decision to bar women in Afghanistan from working at the world organization.

CBS reports that the news could suggest that the U.N.

May move to suspend the organization's mission and operations in Afghanistan.

The ban on women working at the U.N.

Represents the most recent example of the Taliban's restrictive laws put in place since they seized power in August of 2021.

In a U.N.

Statement, the organization said it , "will endeavor to continue lifesaving, time-critical humanitarian activities." .

At the same time, the U.N.

Said it , "will assess the scope, parameters and consequences of the ban, and pause activities where impeded." .

U.N.

Spokesman Stephane Dujarric expressed the urgent need for humanitarian aid in Afghanistan.

.

What we're hoping to achieve is to be able to fulfill our mandate to help more than 24 million Afghan men, women, and children who desperately need humanitarian help without violating basic international humanitarian principles, Stephane Dujarric, U.N.

Spokesman, via CBS.

CBS reports that regional political analyst Torek Farhadi suggested that the ban , "hurts the poor the most in Afghanistan; those who have no voice and have the most to lose."