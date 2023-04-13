PBS Joins NPR in Leaving Twitter

On April 12, NPR announced that it would stop using Twitter after being labeled "state-affiliated media" and "government-funded media" by the platform.

The labels liken NPR to state-backed outlets such as Russia's RT or China's Xinhua News.

We are not putting our journalism on platforms that have demonstrated an interest in undermining our credibility and the public’s understanding of our editorial independence, John Lansing, NPR CEO, via memo to staff.

Jason Phelps, spokesman for PBS, told 'Bloomberg' that they also have "no plans" to continue using Twitter after receiving a "government-funded media" label as well.

PBS stopped tweeting from our account when we learned of the change and we have no plans to resume at this time, Jason Phelps, PBS spokesman, to 'Bloomberg'.

We are continuing to monitor the ever-changing situation closely, Jason Phelps, PBS spokesman, to 'Bloomberg'.

However, The Verge reports that PBS has continued to tweet on affiliated accounts such as @NewsHour because they've not been deemed "government-funded.".

Elon Musk previously called for NPR to be defunded after asserting that the organization was hypocritical for claiming editorial independence while also pointing out its reliance on federal funding