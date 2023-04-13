Sen. Dianne Feinstein Asks to Be ‘Temporarily’ Replaced on Judiciary Committee

Dianne Feinstein Asks to Be , ‘Temporarily’ Replaced on Judiciary Committee.

CNN reports that the 89-year-old senator made the request on April 12 as she recovers from shingles.

I understand that my absence could delay the important work of the Judiciary Committee, so I’ve asked Leader Schumer to ask the Senate to allow another Democratic senator to temporarily serve until I’m able to resume my committee work, Sen.

Dianne Feinstein, via statement.

Feinstein said she is committed to returning "as soon as possible once my medical team advises that it's safe for me to travel.".

A spokesperson for Chuck Schumer said that "per Sen.

Feinstein's wishes," the Senate will be asked "next week to allow another Democratic senator to temporarily serve on the Judiciary Committee.".

But some of the lawmakers are calling for Feinstein to resign since her absence has slowed the Democrats' push to confirm nominees.

She has been an icon on issues of gun violence and women’s rights, but it has become painfully obvious to many of us in California that she is no longer able to fulfill her duties as she doesn’t have a clear return date, Rep.

Ro Khanna, via Twitter.

And so, as someone from California, I felt an obligation to say what so many colleagues are saying in private.

The time has come for her to gracefully step down and have a dignified end to a very distinguished political career, Rep.

Ro Khanna, via Twitter.

In February, Feinstein announced that she wouldn't seek reelection.

Several Democrats are vying for her seat in 2024.

