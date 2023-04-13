Florida House approves 6-week abortion ban, bill heads to Gov. DeSantis desk
The six-week abortion ban is now headed to Governor DeSantis&apos; desk after the Florida House of Representatives passed the bill Thursday in a 70-40 vote.

Earlier this month, the Florida Senate passed a six-week abortion ban in a 26-13 vote.