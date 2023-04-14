Florida Governor Passes 6-Week Abortion Ban

Florida Governor Passes, 6-Week Abortion Ban.

Late on April 13, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law banning most abortions after six weeks.

Reuters reports that the bill lays the groundwork for drastically cutting abortion access in the state.

Reuters reports that the bill lays the groundwork for drastically cutting abortion access in the state.

The bill was approved by Florida's Republican-controlled House of Representatives by a 70-40 vote.

The bill was approved by Florida's Republican-controlled House of Representatives by a 70-40 vote.

On April 3, the state's Senate passed the bill by a 26-13 vote.

We are proud to support life and family in the state of Florida, Ron DeSantis, April 13 statement, via Reuters.

The new bill reportedly makes exceptions for cases of rape, incest and when the life or health of the mother are at serious risk.

Reuters reports that abortion has become an increasingly political issue since Roe v.

Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court last year.

.

According to polls, support for abortion rights played a role in Democrats outperforming Republicans in last November's midterms. However, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, the topic appears to have split the nation, with 50% of people in the U.S. opposed to a national six-week abortion ban.

.

Reuters reports that the fate of the Florida abortion ban depends on the outcome of a legal challenge to the state's 15-week abortion ban.