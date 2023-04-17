Russian opposition activist Kara-Murza sentenced to 25 years in prison

Vladimir Kara-Murza has rejected the charges against him as political and likened the judicial proceedings against him to the show trials during the rule of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin.
Russian opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza during a court hearing in Moscow on Monday. A Russian court sentenced Kremlin critic..
Vladimir Kara-Murza is the latest Russian opposition activist on trial for allegedly spreading 'fake news' about the Russian army.