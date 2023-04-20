How to Conquer Allergy Season

If you think allergy season seems to start earlier every year AND last longer, you are not alone.

Spring pollen and lingering winter allergens like dust and mold can impact your quality of life.

ZYRTEC partner Dr. Leslie Gonzalez joined us to educate allergy sufferers about symptoms and how to beat them.

We associate spring with allergies because they are the most common and severe this time of year since pollen is present only in spring.

But many still suffer from lingering winter allergens like dust, dander, and mold, so allergies have become a year-round occurrence for many.

This longer and stronger allergy season is partly due to weather changes, such as more extended stretches of freeze-free days in winter months and expanded growing seasons for plants, which gives them more time to release allergy-causing irritants.

To deal with changing allergies, Dr. Gonzalez recommends ZYRTEC as a go-to solution because it effectively treats symptoms caused by indoor and outdoor allergens.

ZYRTEC starts working at hour 1 and provides a full 24 hours of prescription-strength relief so allergy sufferers can enjoy the day without worrying about their allergy symptoms getting in the way.

Also, allergy symptoms can get even worse if left untreated.

ZYRTEC is effective.

And it is the #1 allergist-recommended brand among OTC oral antihistamines.

ZYRTEC, and lifestyle changes, can provide powerful relief to those suffering.

It comes in tablets, liquid gels, and chewable form, which are convenient because you don't need water.

The chewable also comes in a kid-friendly version for kids with seasonal allergies.

Visit Zyrtec.com to learn more.