Rayner: Raab's resignation defiant and lacks self awareness

Deputy Labour Party leader Angela Rayner has described Dominic Raab's resignation as "defiant" and "lacking self awareness", adding the prime minister has also proved himself to be "incredibly weak" in his response to the report's findings.

Report by Alibhaiz.

