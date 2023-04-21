Jameson Williams and Other Players Suspended for Betting

ESPN reports that Williams and three other Detroit Lions players have been found in violation of the NFL's gambling policy.

Shaka Toney of the Washington Commanders was found to be in violation as well.

Williams and Stanley Berryhill have been suspended for six games.

Quintez Cephus, C.J.

Moore and Toney have been suspended indefinitely, although the Lions revealed they have released Cephus and Moore.

These players exhibited decision making that is not consistent with our organizational values and violates league rules.

, Detroit Lions, via statement.

We have made the decision to part ways with Quintez and C.J.

Immediately.

ESPN reports that while Williams and Berryhill took part in mobile betting at the Lions' facilities, they did not bet on NFL games, which is why their punishment is less severe.

Alliance Sports issued a statement of apology on behalf of Williams. Jameson takes full responsibility for his actions and is very apologetic to the NFL, his teammates and the fans and city of Detroit, Alliance Sports, via statement .

... Jameson's violation was not for betting on football but rather due to a technical rule regarding the actual location in which the online bet was placed -- and which would otherwise be allowed by the NFL outside of the club's facility.

, Alliance Sports, via statement .

Jameson would never intentionally jeopardize the integrity of the game he loves so much and looks forward to getting back to his team as soon as possible, Alliance Sports, via statement