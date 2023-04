Labour leader amongst arrivals for Stephen Lawrence service

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer, Baroness Doreen Lawrence and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan arrive at St Martin-in-the-Field ahead of a memorial service marking the 30th anniversary of the murder of Stephen Lawrence.

Report by Blairm.

