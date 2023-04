Stephen Lawrence honoured at memorial service

The family of Stephen Lawrence have gathered at a memorial service at St Martin-in-the-Fields church in Trafalgar Square to mark the 30th anniversary of the teenager’s murder.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan also attended, along with Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley.

Report by Blairm.

