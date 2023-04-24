Tucker Carlson Is Let Go from Fox News after the Big Lawsuit is Settled, What's next? Griftcast IRL

In a shocking announcement on Monday, Fox News revealed that they are parting ways with their top-rated anchor Tucker Carlson, who is known for his controversial and often conspiratorial rhetoric.

Carlson has been a leading voice in the modern conservative movement and a provocative culture warrior.

The news comes just days after Fox News agreed to pay nearly $800 million to Dominion Voting Systems to settle a defamation lawsuit.

The network did not provide any details about the reason for Carlson's departure, and his most recent broadcast did not indicate that he was leaving.

