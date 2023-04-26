Cleverly: China invasion of Taiwan would destroy world trade

James Cleverly has warned that if China invaded Taiwan, it would destroy world trade.
Speaking at the Lord Mayor's Easter Banquet in London the foreign secretary said: "A war across the Strait would not only be a human tragedy, it would destroy world trade worth 2.6 trillion dollars, according to the Nikkei Asia.” Mr Cleverly added: “I shudder to contemplate the human and financial ruin that would follow.” Report by Jonesia.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn