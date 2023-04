Mick Lynch: Minimum service legislation ‘will never work’

RMT union general secretary Mick Lynch has told the Transport Select Committee that plans to legislate for minimum levels of service during rail strikes “will never work”.

The Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill is set to be debated in the House of Lords today.

Mr Lynch said the law would spark "novel" forms of industrial action as well as wildcat walkouts.

Report by Jonesia.

