First British nationals from Sudan land at Stansted

The first flight carrying British nationals evacuated from Sudan has landed at Stansted Airport, having left Larnaca in Cyprus, where they were initially evacuated.

The British evacuation mission from Sudan has lifted 301 people to safety over four flights as the military races against time to rescue citizens while a fragile ceasefire holds.

More than 2,000 British nationals have registered in Sudan under evacuation plans, but thousands more could be in the country.

Report by Jonesia.

