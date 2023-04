Labour: ‘Critical’ that government coordinates on Sudan

Labour’s Lisa Nandy says it is “really critical” that the Foreign Office talks to the Home Office about entry requirements for people being evacuated from Sudan.

The shadow communities secretary says the “Home Office had one set of rules and the Foreign Office had another” during the “chaotic” evacuation from Afghanistan in August 2021.

Report by Jonesia.

