Mike Pence Provides Grand Jury Testimony for Jan. 6 Investigation

On April 27, former Vice President Mike Pence appeared before a federal grand jury as part of the investigation into former President Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

'The Hill' reports that Pence's testimony comes as a major step in special counsel Jack Smith's probe into the election and the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

According to a source familiar with the matter, Pence testified for several hours.

Previously, Pence challenged a subpoena to provide testimony, but a judge denied that challenge earlier this month.

'The Hill' reports that Pence's testimony is expected to provide insight into Trump's conversations and actions between the election in November and the Capitol riot.

In that time, Trump made repeated claims that the election was fraudulent and that Pence could have rejected the results of the Electoral College.

Ultimately, Pence approved the results, insisting that the Constitution did not give him the necessary authority to overturn the Electoral College.

Pence has often criticized Trump for his actions on January 6 since leaving office.

'The Hill' reports that Pence is also considering making a bid for the 2024 election, running against Trump.

According to Pence, he will announce his potential bid to become president by June.