Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meets wrestlers at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar to express solidarity | Oneindia News

Today, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met protesting wrestlers at Delhi's Jantar Mantar to express solidarity with their demand for action against the alleged Sexual exploitation of women athletes by superiors.

