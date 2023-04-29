Mukhtar Ansari handed 10-year jail term in Murder, kidnapping cases | Oneindia News

After the gangster-turned politician Atiq Ahmed was killed on live television while he was being taken for his medical tests in Prayagraj, all eyes were on Mukhtar Ansari.

The country is waiting to see whether the gangster-politician Mukhtar will meet the same fate as Atiq.

With that still left to be seen, a court in Ghazipur today sentenced the gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari to 10 years of imprisonment in connection with cases of kidnapping and Murder.

The case pertains to the kidnapping and Murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai.

A fine of Rs 5 lakh was also imposed on the jailed mafia as he was produced virtually before the court today.

