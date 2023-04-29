RT News - April 29 2023 (0900 MSK)

A massive blaze erupts at an oil depot in Crimea - with local authorities saying a drone strike could be the cause of the fire.

RT visits civilian areas in the Donetsk Republic devastated by Ukrainian attacks, as strikes by Kiev forces kill ten civilians, including a child over the past two days.

Wreckage on the streets in Sudan - including bodies strewn across them.

That's being seen despite an-agreed upon truce in the militarized conflict, which is now into its third week - as heavy explosions and clashes continue to rock the capital.

Africa celebrates the 30th anniversary of the Abuja Proclamation, which demanded the West pay reparations for its colonial history on the continent.