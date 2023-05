Delhi Liquor Policy: Raghav Chadha denies being named an accused in ED chargesheet | Oneindia News

Certain reports hinted at another setback for the Aam Aadmi Party as they mentioned that Raghav Chadha has been named in the CBI supplementary chargesheet in the Liquor Policy Case after Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal.

The leader has issued a clarification on the same and has refuted these claims and reports.

