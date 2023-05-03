King Charles joined by family for coronation rehearsal at Westminster Abbey

King Charles has attended a rehearsal at Westminster Abbey ahead of his coronation on Saturday (06.05.24) with the monarch and his wife Camilla, Queen Consort being joined by senior family members for a run-through of the big day
The King and Queen Consort’s procession will set off from Buckingham Palace at 10.20am and arrive at Westminster Abbey at 10.53am
Charles III will be officially crowned king on 6 May in a solemn religious service eight months after the death of his mother Queen..