Glasgow gives special recognition to the King’s Coronation

A military and veteran parade takes place through the streets of Glasgow to mark the Coronation on Saturday where more than 4000 members of the armed forces across the UK and the Commonwealth marched from Westminster Abbey where King Charles III was anointed King.

Report by Nelsonr.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn