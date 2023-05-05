Rochelle Walensky to Step Down As CDC Director

Walensky's departure was announced on May 5 by the CDC and President Biden, CNN reports.

The president thanked Walensky for guiding “a complex organization on the frontlines of a once-in-a-generation pandemic with honesty and integrity.”.

Dr. Walensky leaves CDC a stronger institution, better positioned to confront health threats and protect Americans.

, President Joe Biden, via statement.

We have all benefited from her service and dedication to public health, and I wish her the best in her next chapter, President Joe Biden, via statement.

In a letter, Walensky said that the CDC “saved and improved lives and protected the country and the world from the greatest infectious disease threat we have seen in over 100 years.”.

The end of the COVID-19 public health emergency marks a tremendous transition for our country, for public health, and in my tenure as CDC Director, Rochelle Walensky, CDC director, via statement.

I took on this role, at your request, with the goal of leaving behind the dark days of the pandemic and moving CDC – and public health – forward into a much better and more trusted place, Rochelle Walensky, CDC director, via statement.

Walensky's last day as CDC director will be June 30