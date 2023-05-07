Why are writers on strike in Hollywood? What will be its impact? | Oneindia News

Currently on strike is the union that represents 11,500 writers for films, television shows, and other kinds of entertainment.

It's the first writers' strike in 15 years and the first major Hollywood strike overall.

The Writers Guild of America, also known as the WGA, was compelled to strike.

As usual, economics is the cause.

The major Hollywood studios have switched from a broadcast to a streaming economic model.

Previously, we watched our favorite TV shows via a satellite dish; today, we do so online.

However, it doesn't actually alter the work.

As the union demands a higher wage level, prohibitions against mini-rooms and the use of artificial intelligence, and viewership transparency from streamers, writers have been picketing in various parts of Los Angeles and New York City.

