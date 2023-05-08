Biden Admin Seeks New Rules on Passenger Compensation for Flight Delays and Cancellations

The White House is developing new regulations that would force airlines to compensate customers beyond a refund if they become stranded due to issues within the airline's control.

Such compensation could include meals, hotel rooms and rebooking another flight, among other things, CBS News reports.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said, "When an airline causes a flight cancellation or delay, passengers should not foot the bill.".

Currently, when a flight is canceled, customers can only request a refund for an unused part of a ticket and extras such as bag check fees or seat assignments.

Airlines typically try to get customers to take a travel voucher in place of a refund, CBS News reports.

Following last summer's extensive flight disruptions, the Transportation Department created an online dashboard that allows consumers to review airlines' refund policies.

The move was intended to encourage airlines to better their customer service.

The Transportation Department is working with airlines to reduce flight issues this summer, as air travel is expected to boom.

While airlines have been to blame for many of the previous cancellations, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has also been responsible for disruptions due to employee shortages and technological issues