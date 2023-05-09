Scott Baio Is Leaving California Due to Homeless Crisis and Crime

Baio, aka Chachi on 'Happy Days,' took to Twitter on May 3 to let everyone know about his decision.

Baio went on to say that California is "just not a safe place anymore.".

Critics took to the comments, saying they wouldn't miss the 62-year-old actor.

Baio replied, "Maybe not, but they'll certainly miss the high taxes I pay.".

Baio listed his $3.85 million Woodland Hills home last month, according to Realtor.com.

Other celebrities to have left California in recent years include Matthew McConaughey, Mark Wahlberg and Joe Rogan, 'New York Post' reports.

According to 'The Los Angeles Times,' over 500,000 people moved from California between April 2020 and July 2022.

The Public Policy Institute of California reports that the state's homeless population has spiked 6% since 2020.

In 2022, 30% of the country's homeless people were in California.

In 2022, California saw an 11.6% increase in crime compared to the previous year