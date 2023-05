Hollywood actor Robert De Niro welcomes baby number 7 at the age of 79 | Oneindia News

Robert De Niro has welcomed baby No.

7 into the world.

The two-time Oscar winner revealed the new addition to his life while speaking to Entertainment Tonight Canada to promote his new movie, ‘About My Father.’ Speaking of fatherhood in the interview, Robert politely corrected interviewer Brittnee Blair when she mentioned De Niro’s previously known six children, without revealing the baby's gender or the identity of the mother.

