Court rules Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan can be held for eight days

There have been riots and street demonstrations across Pakistan after a court ruled former Prime Minister Imran Khan is to be held for eight days while police investigate corruption allegations.
There have been riots and street demonstrations across Pakistan after a court ruled former Prime Minister Imran Khan is to be held for eight days while police investigate corruption allegations.
A Pakistani court has indicted the country's former Prime Minister Imran Khan for unlawfully selling state gifts during his..
Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan will appear Wednesday in a special court at the capital's police headquarters to answer..