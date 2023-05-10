House Republicans Say Biden Family Received Millions From Foreign Contracts

NPR reports that House Oversight Chairman James Comer laid out the allegations on May 10.

He claims the panel is in possession of bank records indicating that the Bidens, including Hunter, received millions of dollars from people connected to Romania and China.

We're pretty confident that the president was very knowledgeable of what his family was doing, James Comer, House Oversight Chairman, via press conference.

The White House denied the claims. Congressman Comer has a history of playing fast and loose with the facts and spreading baseless innuendo while refusing to conduct his so-called 'investigations' with legitimacy, Ian Sams, White House spokesperson for oversight and investigations, via statement.

He has hidden information from the public to selectively leak and promote his own hand-picked narratives as part of his overall effort to lob personal attacks at the president and his family, Ian Sams, White House spokesperson for oversight and investigations, via statement.

Abbe Lowell, Hunter's lawyer, also denies the allegations.

Now comes Rep.

Comer who has spent the last five months making wild predictions without proof, asking inane questions out loud and falling short every time – including today, Abbe Lowell, Hunter Biden's attorney, via statement.

Today's so-called 'revelations' are retread, repackaged misstatements of perfectly proper meetings and business by private citizens, Abbe Lowell, Hunter Biden's attorney, via statement